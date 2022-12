Peter Obi should stop embarrassing himself. There is no need to waste money paying for stadia for his rally. He should just use someone’s backyard next time. Or their living room. What is the point in gathering such a scanty crowd in such a large space?

#TableShaker



https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1602778284831408131

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related