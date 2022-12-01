Peter Obi Signed Pension Bill For Former Anambra Governors In 2011

AWKAâ€”THE Anambra State House of Assembly has passed a bill to give adequate pensions, allowances and other privileges on former democratically elected Governors and Deputy Governors of the state.

With the passage of the law, the Anambra State Governorsâ€™ Law, 2005 and the subsequent amendment were repealed.

Cited as the State Governors Pensions Law, 2009, the bill was sponsored by Lilian Okosi, P. I. Obichukwu, Tim Egboka, Nnamdi Ezike and Bridget Chukwuka.

Essentially, the bill provides for life pension for a person who held office as Governor in accordance with the law, at a rate equivalent to his last salary in office subject to review from time to time by the incumbent Governor on the advice of the state Accountant General.

It also provides for an official car, two personal aides and provision of adequate security for his person during his lifetime at the expense of the state government.

Other provisions include allowances for cook, steward, driver and gardener to be determined from time to time by the incumbent Governor on the advice of the Head of Service and medical attention for his person, subject to the approval of the incumbent Governor.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2009/10/anambra-assembly-passes-bill-on-pensions-for-ex-govs/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related