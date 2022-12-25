The Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, says he will spend his Christmas at the Internally Displaced Persons’ camps in Idah and Ibaji, Kogi State.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ahmed Mohammed, the Kogi State chairman of the party, and made available to journalists in Lokoja by the state publicity secretary, Idakwo Emmanuel, on Friday.

The LP chairman disclosed that Obi will join other Catholic faithful from Kogi State for the celebration.

“In the spirit of the joyful season, His Excellency, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Gregory Obi, will be celebrating Christmas day, December 25 with less privileged living in the IDP camps around Idah and Ibaji areas,” the statement partly read.

He further encouraged all patriots to stay motivated as the party works together to achieve a new Nigeria that everyone would be proud of.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/12/24/peter-obi-to-celebrate-christmas-with-kogi-idps/

