Peter Obi Wishes Nigerian A Happy Christmas Celebration

before I begin I just want to use this opportunity to say Merry Christmas celebration to you all.

Here is is full statement and what he wants Nigerians to not only look out for but achieve;

I urge Nigerians to remain hopeful for a better nation, especially as we prepare to take back our nation for good, come 2023.

Christmas is a season of love, and the celebration of the birth of Christ should be a constant reminder of how God gave His only begotten son for the salvation of humanity.

We as humans, should therefore endeavour to make sacrifices even when it is painful, for the good of others and for our society.

I encourage Nigerians to go beyond the festivities and glamour associated with the Christmas season, and strive to live out the true essence of the celebration.

The fraternal love and giving to the poor are the hallmarks of Christmas celebration. I enjoin us all to lend helping hands to one another.

I urge Nigerians to see the year 2023 as a very significant year in the history of our nation, as it presents Nigerians the opportunity to turn around the trajectory of our nation by giving only competent leaders access to power. -PO

Source: https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1606905642735779841?t=mgoIMzOILl_kqKyrIv4Srw&s=19

