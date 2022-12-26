Photo Of Police Officer Who Shot Female Lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, Dead

A Photo of the police officer who allegedly shot dead a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, dead in the Ajiwe area of Lagos state on Christmas day, has been shared online.

Lawyer, Inibehe Effiong posted the Photo online, As Sighted By NaijaCover, He gave the name of the officer as ASP Ayuba.

The trigger-happy Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) allegedly killed the lawyer in the Ajah area of the state while she was driving with her husband. The unnamed policeman attached to the Ajah Police Station and his team were said to have tried to stop Raheem, who was with members of her family.

After the policeman shot Raheem, she was rushed to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

Confirming the incident, Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos police command spokesperson said the suspect is an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), adding that the officer and two others had been arrested.

This is ASP Ayuba, the rogue policeman at Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah that murdered a pregnant lawyer, Mrs. Bolanle Raheem, on Christmas day while the victim was returning from Church with her husband. We were at the station this morning and paid a condolence visit to the family.

The grieving man that is holding his head with his two hands in the photo is the husband of the deceased lawyer. He could barely utter a word while we were in his house.

This is how terrible our country has become. The police that is supposed to protect citizens is killing Nigerians with impunity.

UPDATE: I’m now hearing that the officer’s name is “ASP Drambi Vandi.” We were earlier told that his name is ASP Ayuba. The police should come out clean on the identity of this killer policeman. We understand he’ll be due for retirement soon. He must not be shielded for any reason.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid021v3DH1GHit1chZhNv9BoheUyckTvhmLcdtgjfrgVBzanAiZQiGHtExEfBb5dQa4ul&id=100003547312161&mibextid=Nif5oz

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related