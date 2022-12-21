Photos And Video From Peter Obi’s Campaign In Cross Rivers State

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cnz2MfaStTo

Mr Daniel Asuquo, says that the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s visit to Cross River will change peoples perception about him.

Asuquo who is the LP candidate for Cross River South senatorial district, stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Calabar on Tuesday.

He said that the state was prepared to receive the Presidential candidate and his team for the rally, scheduled for Calabar on Wednesday.

Asuquo who had represented Bakassi/Akamkpa in the Green Chamber, urged all Obedient family and others to come out in their numbers to hear Obi’s message of hope.

He said that Obi’s Presidency would end the era of insecurity and economic hardship, in addition to banishing poverty.

“This is why am asking all the youths to support Obi. This is the turn of the youths to rule this nation.

“Nobody will pretend that he is not facing economic hardship. Unless you people want us to continue the way we have been suffering.

“For the first time, the Calabar stadium will be filled to the brim because we are expecting huge turn up of Obidients,” he stated. (NAN)

