Photos And Video From The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Rally In Bayelsa

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The campaign rally of the Labour Party continues today in Yenegoa the capital of Bayelsa State and everybody is happy to welcome his excellency Peter Obi to the state. These are pictures from the rally.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: