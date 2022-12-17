Photos From Actress Regina Askia’s 55th Birthday Dinner With Her Husband

Nigerian actress and Nurse, Regina Askia, had a dinner with her husband, Rudolph Williams to celebrate her 55th birthday, IGBERETV reports.

Regina turned 55 on Friday, December 16, 2022. Appreciating her fans, she shared photos on Instagram with the caption;

“Thank you everyone for your kind words and prayers . Thank you for a robust welcome to 55. May God keep us all clocking our milestones in Jesus name, Amen.

Enjoy your weekend.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CmRVKiJOl9A/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

