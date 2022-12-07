Photos From PDP Presidential Campaign Rally In Osogbo, Osun State

The Presidential Campaign Rally of the People’s Democratic party PDP continues today in Osogbo the Capital of Osun State. Everyone is happy to welcome ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR to the land of virtue Osun State. These are some pictures from the event.

