Photos From Tecno Autofest 2022 Edition In Lagos

The much anticipated 2022 edition of the Auto Festival is currently on going at Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island In Lagos. The festival feature the showcase of super fast cars, power bikes, drag races, exhibitions and several other fun activities.

This year’s edition of BMW Autofest is organise in partnership with smartphone manufacturer TECNO Mobile and the brand also use the opportunity to showcase the coming of her PHANTOM X2 device.

The fest kicked off with amazing cars and bikes display from top car brands in the world Including BMW, Ferrari, Chevrolet, Mercedes Benz and ANG.

See photos of some of the actions from the venue.

