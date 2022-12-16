Photos From The Traditional Wedding Of Pastor Enenche’s Daughter, Deborah

Deborah Enenche, daughter of clergyman, Paul Enenche, had her traditional wedding to her man, Sam, on Thursday, December 15.

The couple will have their white wedding on Saturday, December 17.

