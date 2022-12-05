Photos Of The New Digifon Boom-Q Ultraportable Bluetooth Speaker

Smartphone accessories and lifestyle brand Digifon Nigeria has officially announced the launch of it lastest ultraportable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker Boom-Q.

The speaker which comes in compact, rugged fiinsh with quality sound fully loaded with thumping bass. If you’re the type that always wanted a compact Bluetooth speaker with rich sound without breaking the bank, you’ve got to stop here.

The brand Digifon has been pumping out some really affordable audio devices—that don’t compromise on sound and build quality—for quite a while now. They’ve got a series of Bluetooth earbuds and portable speakers that you can count on, and the latest BOOM-Q compact Bluetooth speaker is one of the excellent ones.

The portable speaker produces shocking rich bass with crystal-clear high and mid frequencies that would make you question if that’s possible on such a tiny speaker. It’s not all about the small head but the big brain inside. BOOM-Q pairs with your device over a Bluetooth 5.0 connection, paving the way to flawlessly transfer audio data over a solid wireless connection with low power consumption.

Talking of power consumption, you’ve got a remarkable battery life that makes you forget the charger for a while. BOOM Q provides over 9 hours of continuous playback, allowing you to focus on having a good time rather than getting disturbed by some irritating low battery warning.

Beautiful sound in a Compact package

How compact can a good-sounding speaker be? BOOM-Q is tiny enough to fit perfectly in your palm. It sits in your pulse, so you don’t have to worry about extra luggage when you need to carry a Bluetooth speaker with you. Just slip the BOOM-Q into your handbag and get going.

Is the portable size a barrier to high-quality sound? No way! BOOM-Q is an accurate definition of “small but mighty.” Thanks to its large speaker and well-tuned sound drivers, this ultraportable speaker provides you with that massive, bassy sound you’ve always wanted.

When it’s time for immersive music enjoyment, you’ll be shocked with its thumping bass, crystal-clear highs and mids, and immersive 360o sound effect at a highly amplified volume without distortion. That’s made possible by powerful speaker hardware inside the tiny body.

The BOOM-Q is your perfect lightweight speaker with good sound quality. You won’t find many as good as it at its affordable price point.

Do you also get annoyed with the incessant low-battery warning that won’t let you enjoy your music after a few hours of playing some rechargeable speakers? It’s not a thing on the BOOM-Q!

Even as small as it is, it keeps playing for longer hours when other sounds fail.

Equipped with a large battery capacity of 1200mAh, you’re bound to experience uninterrupted music playback from the day to your bedtime. Once fully charged, BOOM-Q offers you a solid 9 hours of nonstop high-quality, satisfactory listening.

The portable but mighty Bluetooth speaker is what you can bring on for long listening sessions without thinking about sudden power outages or getting frustrated with some incessant low battery warning.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related