In sustained operations to clear the North East of terrorism, Troops of Operation Hadin Kai with close air support on 1 December 2022 have again neutralized several ISWAP/BokoHaram terrorists around Wajiroko-Damboa road in Borno State. Troops also recovered weapons & gun trucks.
https://twitter.com/HQNigerianArmy/status/1598654624881430528?t=a758w7slmtW3GBDWTOO16Q&s=19
Photos Of Weapons From Neutralized Boko Haram Members Shared By Nigerian Army
In sustained operations to clear the North East of terrorism, Troops of Operation Hadin Kai with close air support on 1 December 2022 have again neutralized several ISWAP/BokoHaram terrorists around Wajiroko-Damboa road in Borno State. Troops also recovered weapons & gun trucks.