Photos Of Weapons From Neutralized Boko Haram Members Shared By Nigerian Army

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

In sustained operations to clear the North East of terrorism, Troops of Operation Hadin Kai with close air support on 1 December 2022 have again neutralized several ISWAP/BokoHaram terrorists around Wajiroko-Damboa road in Borno State. Troops also recovered weapons & gun trucks.

https://twitter.com/HQNigerianArmy/status/1598654624881430528?t=a758w7slmtW3GBDWTOO16Q&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: