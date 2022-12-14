Pictures As Abuja All White Pool Party Holds In Grand Style

Amidst Fanfare, Excitement, Abuja All White Pool Party Holds In Grand Style

It was a gathering of who is who and the coming together of high profile comedians, music artistes, business executives, political office holders, entrepreneurs, models and lots more in a cool and relaxed atmosphere to unwind.

They converged in their numbers to celebrate what has become the annual ritual, the “Abuja All White Pool Party”.

This comes as the lead organiser, Kingsley Amafibe promises that the 2023 edition will be a sort of carnival that will have participants from across the nation be part of it.

At the event, beautifully dressed guests were adorned in their whites as they enjoyed the serenity of the prestigious Sandralia located at the Jabi axis of Abuja.

It served as a platform for people from various areas of endeavour to unwind and build new networks as new year, 2023 approaches.

Amafibe explained that the event seeks to provide relaxation and ease off stress of work and business from the people, having seriously engaged in their endeavours since the beginning of the year.

He added that this year’s edition was exquisite as people from far and near were on hand to celebrate with others.

This year’s edition featured 40 supermodels as Sir Tommy Quest and Head Master thrilled guests as the hypemen.

