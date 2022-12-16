Pictures As Nigerians Living With Sickle Cell Hold 2022 Get-Together In Abuja (Video)

Excitement As Hoplite Foundation Holds Hangout For Persons Living With Sickle Cell In Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, Hopelite Sickle Cell Foundation has successfully held its 2022 get-together for persons living with sickle cell tagged “The Warriors Hangout”.

The event took place at Indigo restaurant Abuja in collaboration with Film Avenue, Bkeo Foundation, Amstel Ultra and Indigo.

The founder of the foundation, Anna Ochigbo said the aim is to bring persons living with the condition to come together, have fun, laugh and network.

According to her, she seeks to create a sickle cell community to give them hope and mobilise support for them.

She expressed regret that people living with sickle cell have not been given adequate care in the society even as they continue to face discrimination in the society.

While expressing gratitude with the number of participants that came out for the hangout, Ms Anna Ochigbo said members of the community held a far-reaching discussion that will further help in bringing succour to them.

About 97 sickle cell warriors were in attendance in addition to sickle cell volunteers and advocates.

They wielded placards with inscriptions such as “Stop stigmatisation and discrimination towards sickle cell warriors”, “Sickle cell warriors deserve public health insurance” and more.

There was so much fun time, entertainment, refreshments and exchange of gifts items.

One of the sickle cell warriors, John Ekeneme expressed delight with the opportunity to come and network and have fun with fellow warriors, saying more opportunities like this will go a long way in supporting them.

Anna Ochigbo said subsequent editions of the hangout will have a larger pool of participants from across various sectors in the Nigerian society.

