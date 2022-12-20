Pictures As Peter Obi Holds Town Hall Meeting With Akwa Ibom Students

I am exceedingly thrilled to have engaged Nigerian Youths in Akwa Ibom today. The discussions were animated, candid and revealing. I am further inspired by their enthusiasm. God bless them all and God bless Nigeria. -PO
https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1605139269156327426?t=Snufj9yVEZGuzpFEBfBH7g&s=19

