Pictures As Peter Obi Holds Town Hall Meeting With Akwa Ibom Students
I am exceedingly thrilled to have engaged Nigerian Youths in Akwa Ibom today. The discussions were animated, candid and revealing. I am further inspired by their enthusiasm. God bless them all and God bless Nigeria. -PO