Pictures From APC Grassroot Campaign For Tinubu/Shettima In Faskari, Kastina

Massive campaign at the grassroot in Faskari LGA of kastina state.

Spearheaded by Dr. Dikko Radda and the Governor himself, Aminu Bello Masari.

Faskari local government area is situated within Katsina state, Northwest Nigeria and shares borders with the Funtua, Chafe, Birnin Gwari, and Sabuwa LGAs. A number of towns and villages make up Faskari LGA and these include Mairuwa, Unguwar ganye, Dakamawa, Kanon Haki, Monunu, Yankara, Sheme, and Shawu. The estimated population of Faskari LGA is 132,098 inhabitants with the majority of the area populated by members of the Fulani ethnic division. The Fufulde language is extensively spoken in the area.

