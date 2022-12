The canine club club of Imo had their dog walk today and it had lots of dog lovers and owner in and around the state in attendance.

Some of Nigeria’s most trusted dog food brands were present

Brands present include;

— Optimax dog food

— Goldcrumbs dog food

— Booster dog food

Each and everyone of the participants that came for the event went back home with gifts.

Below are pictures from the event;

Source: https://petcarely.com/beautiful-pictures-from-the-canine-club-of-imo-dog-walk-2022/

