Pictures From Gombe Ward Rally For Tinubu, APC Candidates

Why Tongues Are Wagging As Single Ward Rally For Tinubu Shuts Down Gombe State(Photos)

Whatever its meaning, structure entails the accumulation of more elements to create a larger, better, or more sophisticated entity. It involves a foundation that is interconnected, making it critical to complete a good job.

Therefore, when we discuss structure in politics, we are aware of what we are talking about. For instance, it is impossible to compare alumni from two different schools, one of which had over 2000 students per academic session and the other of which had only 50.

Gombe State has been completely BATIFIED, and this ward rally has raised eyebrows, leaving opposition parties perplexed.

According to confirmed information reaching our news desk, the State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has since dispatched his foot soldiers to begin a door-to-door campaign for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

So make you sef check am, when we dey shout structure we know wetin we dey talk, see as dem dey take do ward rally as if na World Cup final.

Never underestimate the power of structure. It is not about a paid crowd; it is simply about calling out your people and having them show up for you. THAT IS STRUCTURE.

SEE the massive crowd below…

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/why-tongues-are-wagging-as-single-ward-rally-for-tinubu-shuts-down-gombephotos/

Source iReporteronline.

