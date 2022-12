On Sunday, 11/12/2022, Infinix partners with Pubg mobile to host it’s gaming master tournament in Wave beach, Lagos.

It was lot of fun as gamers battled against each other, different games was available, lots of food and drinks, and also branded gifts. Gamers that won, went home with their rewards including bluetooth headsets, game controller and smart watch.

Here’s how the event went down

#infinixgamingmasterng

