Pictures From The FIFA Legends Cup In Qatar

The FIFA Legends Cup has taken place at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar. The tournament was staged on the 15th and 16th of December (the free days between the World Cup semi finals and the third place match) and it featured eight teams, 18 matches, and nearly 100 Fifa legends.

Legends like Kaka, Roberto Carlos, John Terry, Sunday Oliseh, Michael Essien, Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Mikael Silvestre were placed into 8 teams and these 8 teams were further divided into 2 groups. Group A consisted of the African Lions, Northern Bears, East Tigers, and Arab Falcons, while Group B had the European Wolves, South American Panther, European Dragons and South American Eagles.

The women were not left out. 4-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year, Perpetua Nkwocha, 2015 African Women Footballer of the Year, Gaelle Enganamouit and American star Kristine Lilly, were some of the female legends that took part in the competition.

The South American Panthers won the competition, defeating the Northern Bears 5-3. Uruguayan legend Diego Forlan scored a hat-trick for the Panthers. The referee was Pier Luigi Colina.

Here are photos from the competition.

Picture 1: John Terry and Diego Forlan

Picture 2: Kaka

Picture 3: Michael Essien

Picture 4: Gaelle Enganamouit and Perpetua Nkwocha

Pictures 1-3 from here https://english.news.cn/20221216/3e64a42c637b45408291e792689bcff8/c.html

Picture 4 from here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CmMC5Tav1SI/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related