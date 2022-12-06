Pictures From The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Rally In Owerri, Imo State

The Presidential Campaign Rally of the Labour Party continues today in Owerri the capital of IMO State and everyone is glad to welcome the Son of the soil H.E Peter Obi to the city of Owerri. These are pictures from the rally.
