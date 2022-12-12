Pictures Of 26km Ukpabi-Nimbo-Ugbene Ajima-Eziani Road In Enugu

Governor Ugwuanyi’s Rural Development Model…

The 26.66km Ukpabi-Nimbo-Ugbene Ajima-Eziani road, a RAMP 2 project, in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, is one of the fulfillments of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s promise in his inaugural address, that his administration will pay a special attention to rural development to create more urban areas, boost socio-economic growth and give the rural dwellers as well as the long neglected a sense of belonging, bearing in mind that majority of the people of the state live in the rural areas.

#EnuguStateIsInTheHandsOfGod

#amokelouis

