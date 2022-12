After visiting the Aku Uka of Wukari and his brief Campaign in Wukari LGA, HE Mr Peter Obi and his Vice, Datti Ahmed, visit the Emir of Jalingo.

After this visit, the Campaign train will all move to the venue of the mega rally in the state capital of Taraba State.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related