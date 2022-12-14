Pictures Of The Marina Train Station For The Lagos Blue Rail Line

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

ONGOING: The Iconic Marina Train Station for the BLUE LINE Rail Project as at today. The Phase 1 of this Project is from Marina to Mile 2 which will be completed very soon while the 2nd Phase will get to Okokomaiko.
https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1603086270070247424?t=ZDMv_aQGrzL0FFij5dBLKQ&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: