ONGOING: The Iconic Marina Train Station for the BLUE LINE Rail Project as at today. The Phase 1 of this Project is from Marina to Mile 2 which will be completed very soon while the 2nd Phase will get to Okokomaiko.
https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1603086270070247424?t=ZDMv_aQGrzL0FFij5dBLKQ&s=19
Pictures Of The Marina Train Station For The Lagos Blue Rail Line
