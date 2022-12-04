Pictures Of Tinubu And His Diaspora Campaign Team In The UK

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Apc Presidential candidate with his team just ended a strategic meeting in UK.

#RenewedHope2023
#BATKSM2023
#VOTEAPC2023

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: