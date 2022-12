Here are some pictures from the ongoing presidential rally of Peter Obi, the Candidate of the Labour Party.

The rally has set the capital city of Rivers State buzzing as the former Anambra state governor and his supporters marched through the streets chanting “Obi Kerenke”.

Watch the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DI7BF4y1Tg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaOem9uXZ7k

