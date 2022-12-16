Police Arrest IPOB Chief, Sunday Ubah Aka Bongo, Recover Stolen Vehicle, IED (Photos)

Police in Ebonyi State, yesterday, disclosed it has arrested Sunday Ubah, aka Bongo, a commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB/Eastern Security Network, ESN, in Abakaliki.

It added that during its operation, stolen vehicles, improvised explosive devices, IEDs, murdered police officers’ uniforms, long-range riot gunners and their cartridges, among other items, were recovered by the command.

The police operation, which took place on one of the biggest and most notorious camps of the IPOB/ESN located at Obegu, a boundary area between Onicha-Isu and Ishielu LGAs of Ebonyi State, was necessitated by information gathered that the hoodlums were operating and wreaking havoc in the state with a Toyota Sienna car, which they robbed at gunpoint from the owner, within Ishielu axis.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi State Police Command, SP Chris Anyanwu added that a quick trail and joint effort with a team of detectives attached to Ohaukwu Division led to the arrest of Sunday Ubah, aka Bongo, the commander of the IPOB/ESN in Ebonyi State.

According to him: “The miscreant who gave revealing pieces of information about the activities and modus operandi of the criminals, initially claimed that he is their PRO and native of Umunnochi in Isuikwuato LGA, Abia State.

“However, a scrupulous investigation aided by his antecedents/profile with the Police Command proved that he is a native of Obegu, Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State and, indeed, the factional commander of the outfit in Obegu.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/police-nab-ipob-esn-chief-bongo-recover-stolen-vehicle-ied/

