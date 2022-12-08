Police Launch An Online Portal For Reporting Stolen Vehicles

CAR THEFT: POLICE LAUNCH STOLEN VEHICLES REPORT PORTAL

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Wednesday, commissioned the digitalised Central Motor Registry (CMR) Command Centre at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The CMR is domiciled at the Department of Information and Communication Technology, at the Louis Edet House.

Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Wednesday acquired by our correspondent, noted that the creation of the CMR was in line with the IGP’s quest to ensure a digital environment for policing the country for robust and more proactive measures in crime prevention, investigation, and prosecution.

Adejobi added that the newly digitalized CMR will make it possible for members of the public to report vehicles stolen from as far back as January 1, 2018, and are yet-to-be-recovered to input the vehicle details on the online platform to serve as a reliable data point for the possible recovery of the vehicle.

He noted that the IGP has admonished citizens and other residents in the country to take advantage of the platform at https://reportcmr.npf.gov.ng, to upload their vehicle information on the website with effect from Wednesday, December 7, 2022, as a security step for preventing it from being stolen and re-registered.

He said, “The platform will also process motor vehicle information to support police operations and efforts toward enhancing national security.

“The digitalization of the CMR is complete with two command centres in Abuja and Lagos, 37 CMR information centres across the country and in the FCT, 200 e-Enforcement Operational Patrol Vehicles with automatic number plate recognition on each vehicle as part of the first batch.”



