Popular Skit Maker Isbae U Loses Father

Popular Yoruba actor and father to skit maker Isbae U, Kamal Adebayo, known in Nollywood as Sir Kay, has been reported to have passed away.

The actor, known for his unique slang in Yoruba movies, is the father of popular skitmaker and influencer, Isbae U.

With scores of movie credits, he was famous for his unique roles and wordplay.

His death comes just months after Isbae U surprised him with N1m cash as a birthday gift.

Many actors have taken to social media to mourn him. The cause of his death is yet to be announced.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/skitmaker-isbae-u-loses-father/

