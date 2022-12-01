Portable Sweats And Laments Over Queuing At Petrol Station (Photos)

Singer portable laments about the inconvenience he has had to go through because of the fuel scarcity across Nigeria. The Singer said this while queuing up for fuel at the filling station.

“Na Goverment cause am? Na hin make celebrity dey come out come buy fuel by himself. Should it be like that? Na sufferness now. Star dey sweat for inside motor, I want put on AC, no fuel , I need to get fuel. I need AC”, the Singer said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8OKDCYngIs

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClnQA5grqAy/?igshid=YzdkMWQ2MWU=

