President Muhammadu Buhari on State Visit, receives Highest National Honors Award of Guinea Bissau and inaugurates a major road named after him in the State capital on 7th Dec 2022

President Buhari with President of Guinea Bissau H. E Umaro Sissoco EMBALO while on state visit in Guinea Bissau on 7th Dec 2022



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02V8zEZ4bEG4TSmCJmWMriLhmNof4xPmTktjWkzVMoJMmP8oDEJqG9BwqiB9hPq7Y5l&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa&mibextid=6aamW6

