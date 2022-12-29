President Buhari Commissions Newly Acquired Staff Quarters Of Defence Agency

President Muhammadu Buhari commissions Newly Acquired Staff Quarters of the Defence Intelligence Agency at Idu, Karma Abuja on 28th Dec 2022
President Buhari with Chief of Defence Intelligence Maj. Gen. Samuel Adebayo and Minister of Defence Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd) during the commissioning of the Newly Acquired Staff Quarters of the Defence Intelligence Agency at Idu, Karma Abuja on 28th Dec 2022
