President Buhari Commissions Newly Built Technology Complex In Abuja (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

President Muhammadu Buhari commissions the Newly Built Technology and Innovation Complex at National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Headquarters in Abuja on 6th Dec 2022

President Buhari with Chief of Staff Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Executive Vice Chairman NASENI Engr. Prof. M.S. Haruna, Chairman Senate Committee on Science and Technology Senator Uche Ekwunife and other guests during the commissioning of the Newly Built Technology and Innovation Complex at National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Headquarters in Abuja on 6th Dec 2022

President Buhari with Executive Vice Chairman NASENI Engr. Prof. M.S. Haruna during the tour of Exhibition stands as a part of the commissioning of the Newly Built Technology and Innovation Complex at National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Headquarters in Abuja on 6th Dec 2022

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02xs78MM4cWD8phCKVwj3YejjoTDTvfxNdi5eWrxnaqK9RrWbtymPJZJSXTPfmGaWYl&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa&mibextid=6aamW6

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: