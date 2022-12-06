President Buhari Commissions Newly Built Technology Complex In Abuja (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari commissions the Newly Built Technology and Innovation Complex at National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Headquarters in Abuja on 6th Dec 2022

President Buhari with Chief of Staff Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Executive Vice Chairman NASENI Engr. Prof. M.S. Haruna, Chairman Senate Committee on Science and Technology Senator Uche Ekwunife and other guests during the commissioning of the Newly Built Technology and Innovation Complex at National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Headquarters in Abuja on 6th Dec 2022

President Buhari with Executive Vice Chairman NASENI Engr. Prof. M.S. Haruna during the tour of Exhibition stands as a part of the commissioning of the Newly Built Technology and Innovation Complex at National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Headquarters in Abuja on 6th Dec 2022



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02xs78MM4cWD8phCKVwj3YejjoTDTvfxNdi5eWrxnaqK9RrWbtymPJZJSXTPfmGaWYl&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa&mibextid=6aamW6

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related