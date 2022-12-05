President Buhari Hosts Scholars And Organizers Led By Pantami (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

President Muhammadu Buhari hosts the scholars and organizers of the #1ummahng International Peace and Unity Convention 2022 led by Professor Isa Ali Pantami Yesterday evening at his residence, the State House, Abuja. 4th Dec 2022

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid022MUPHeCxXNbTdotTWypFXVvgsWqWTv4Zz34dA44wV6Sc9zSAZ6GPGtgktjtSvutBl&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa&mibextid=6aamW6

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: