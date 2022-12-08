President Buhari Meets With CBN Governor, Emefiele (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari receives CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele in a Strategic Close Door Meeting In Daura, Katsina State on 8th Dec 2022

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02UP5wY4U2jbRVusTke4qPuVJH158xSKNLYxU7jFxfvHuedRtMBHE7uUVWaLcLCxUpl&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa&mibextid=6aamW6

