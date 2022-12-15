President Buhari Participates At US-Africa Business Summit (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari participates at the US-Africa Business Forum in Washington DC on 14th Dec 2022

President Buhari with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, and Nigerian Ambassador to the United States Amb. Uzoma Emenike during the US-Africa Business Forum in Washington DC on 14th Dec 2022

President Buhari with President of Guinea Bissau H.E. Umaro Sissoco Embalo and President of DR Congo Felix Tshisekedi during the US-Africa Business Forum in Washington DC on 14th Dec 2022

President Buhari with MD of First Bank Adesola Kazeem Adeduntan and Minister of Trade and Investment Otunba Niyi Adebayo during the US-Africa Business Forum in Washington DC on 14th Dec 2022

President Buhari with Kenyan President William Ruto during the US-Africa Business Forum in Washington DC on 14th Dec 2022

