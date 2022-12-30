President Buhari Receives Okechukwu And Chairman Of Chelsea Hotels In Aso Rock

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI RECEIVES DG VON OKECHUKWU AND CHAIRMAN CHELSEA HOTELS CHIE CHIDOLUE. DEC 30TH 2022HOTEL

https://twitter.com/VictorG63538936/status/1608851433889337344?t=TE0M2M52rS4EACI18l-I-A&s=08

Cc mynd44 Nlfpmod Seun

