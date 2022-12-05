President Buhari Receives Special Evoy Of The King Morocco (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI RECEIVES SPECIAL EVOY OF KING OF MOROCCO. DEC 5TH 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills/Special Envoy of the Majesty, Mohammed V1 King of Morocco, H.E Younes Sekkouri Oubbahessou during an audience at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. DEC 5TH 2022.

