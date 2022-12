President Muhammadu Buhari receives in audience APC Youth Wing of the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council led by Seyi Tinubu in Daura on 10th Dec 2022

President Buhari being greeted by the Leader of delegation and Son of APC Presidential Candidate Seyi Tinubu as he receives in audience APC Youth Wing of the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council led by Seyi Tinubu in Daura on 10th Dec 2022



https://twitter.com/VictorG63538936/status/1601664305866629120?t=dXpErQkgMwkkztTKseRTEA&s=08

Like this: Like Loading...

