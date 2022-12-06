President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Sokoto (Photos)

Adaojo Victor Buhari Information Minister Abuja

President Major-General Muhammadu Buhari have returned to Abuja from Sokoto After Declaring the Annual Chief of Staff Conference in Sokoto state on 5th. Dec, 2022.

The presidential Jet NAF N2FA Nigeria Air force 1 converying the President and members of his entourage touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 05:30PM

The president was received by other top government officials and proceeded to the Villa at about 6pm via the Presidential Helicopter



