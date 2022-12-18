President Buhari Returns To Abuja From USA (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Abuja after his participation at the US-Africa Leader’s Summit on 18th Dec 2022

The Presidential Jet NAF N2FA Nigeria Air force 1 converying the President and members of his entourage touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 5.am The president was received by other top government officials.

President Buhari returns to Abuja after his participation at the US-Africa Leader’s Summit on 18th Dec 2022

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02ezpQSkygoE4NaD1DZXFxCJCSqcK1YyizyKcLEzjWgnTZwfngctNguJsWFsG9XGUAl&id=100044326904709&mibextid=Nif5oz

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: