President Buhari Returns To Nigeria & Arrives In Daura, Katsina (Photos)

President Major-General Muhammadu Buhari returns to Nigeria after receiving National Award from Guinea Bissau.

The Presidential Jet NAF N2FA Nigeria Air force 1 converying the President and members of his entourage touched down at Umaru Musa Yar’adu airport at about 12midnight.

The President was received by the Governor of Kastina state Amin Bello Masari. The president is currently in Daura Katsina.



SOURCE: @ LordViccoDaGuru

