President Buhari Speaks On Murder Of Pregnant Lagos Lawyer, Bolanle

President Buhari has condemned the “heinous and senseless” killing of Omobolanle Raheem, a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) shot by on-duty policemen on Christmas Day, IGBERETV reports.

In a statement released by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the President said he was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the brutal killing and directed the police authorities to take “the strongest possible action” against the culprits already held in detention.

Garba mentioned that President Buhari said this incident is a stark reminder of the recurring menace of the mishandling of weapons and a wakeup call to law enforcement agencies, including the Police to ensure the full implementation of reforms instituted by the administration on the subject of weapons handling as well as the protection of the rights of citizens.

“In this hour of grief, the nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and the NBA. I assure that justice will be done in this case,” the President was quoted as saying.

Late Bolanle who was seven months pregnant was in the car with her husband, their only child, her sister’s kids, and her sister when a police officer shot her dead at Ajah, Lagos state on December 25, 2022.



