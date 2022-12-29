President Returns To Abuja After Commissioning Legacy Projects In Kogi

President Buhari returns to Abuja after commissioning Legacy projects in Kogi State

The presidential aircraft conveying the President and members of his entourage landed at the preliminary of Aso Rock at about 3pm The president was received by other top government officials led by the vice President prof Yemi Osinbajo SAN.

SOURCE https://twitter.com/VictorG63538936/status/1608507667235934214?t=JLbC1ryZ4mm396PbNAJqZA&s=08

