Protest Rocks UNN As VC, Prof. Charles Igwe Increases School Fees By 100% (Video)

Heavy protest rocks University of Nigeria,Nsukka(UNN) as VC Prof. Charles Igwe increases School Fees by 100%

The University of Nigeria,Nsukka(UNN) management today released a new school fees structure that cuts across all levels Of the university. This came after a closed-door meeting of the school management and the SUG lead by comrade Abuchi Michael, of both campuses yesterday.

While this is a means to catch up with the current economic downturn of the country, the students have expressed their distaste and refusal to be intimidated and coersed into daylight robbery and extortion.

The student Union government of UNN has scheduled tomorrow 2nd Dec 2022 for a protest.

