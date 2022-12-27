Public Safety: Lagos State Safety Commission Seals Wonderland Lagos

The Lagos State Government has ordered the full closure and suspension of activities at the Kiddies section of Wonderland Lagos- an event venue which was meant to deliver a holiday experience of fun & excitement on Monday 26th December, 2022 after a guest was electrocuted at the event venue.

The Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola in a joint inspection with the Lagos State Task Force team stated that this intervention has become imperative to prevent further exposure of attendees particularly kids at the venue to prevent accidents that can lead to injuires and fatalities.

Mr. Lanre Mojola further disclosed that the event venue owner – Mr Ezekiel Adamu had refused to implement safety measures prescribed by the Commission despite several meetings at the onset of the project following an initial safety inspection exercise carried out on the venue to deliberate on safety infractions observed within the facility.

He further stated that It has however become urgent and pertinent to shut down the facility until all infractions are corrected to prevent users from further exposure to risk especially children and to also ensure that other lined up event are safe for Lagos residents.

The Director General stated that no individual or institution is bigger than the State and it will continually ensure the safety of Lagosians as they go about enjoying the festive season. He further sounded a note of warning to facilities in Lagos that are not in compliance with the State Safety guidelines on events and urged residents to socialise responsibly.

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1607470782208249858?t=BfND7H24GsYmuF_tAgqziw&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related